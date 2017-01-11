Over 67,000 without power in Quebec Wednesday morning

Hyrdro Quebec announced on its website 67 720 customers are without electricity due to the windy weather conditions.

In Montreal 12 241 customers out of 1 031 175 are affected.

The Montérégie has 21 539 customers, where as 18 372 and 953 are affected in the Laurentians and Laval respectively.

Hydro Quebec said it expects power to be restored in Montreal before other regions citing that it is easier to work on urban areas where there are fewer trees interfering with power lines.

70 crews have been deployed but no timeline has been provided as to when power will be restored.

As the wind moves east, Hydro Quebec said it expects more power outages.