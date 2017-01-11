Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board announces closures due to inclement weather
A A
The following schools of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board are closed today because of the inclement weather:
- Arundel Elementary School
- Laurentia Elementary School
- Grenville Elementary School
- Ste- Agathe Academy
- Ste-Adele Elementary School
- Laurentian Elementary School
- Morin Heights Elementary School
- Laurentian Regional High School
- Mountainview High School
- CDC Lachute
- Rawdon Elementary School,
- Joliette Elementary School,
- Joliette High School
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments