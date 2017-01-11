Canada
January 11, 2017 6:15 am

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board announces closures due to inclement weather

By Global News
The following schools of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board are closed today because of the inclement weather:

  • Arundel Elementary School
  • Laurentia Elementary School
  • Grenville Elementary School
  • Ste- Agathe Academy
  • Ste-Adele Elementary School
  • Laurentian Elementary School
  • Morin Heights Elementary School
  • Laurentian Regional High School
  • Mountainview High School
  • CDC Lachute
  • Rawdon Elementary School,
  • Joliette Elementary School,
  • Joliette High School
