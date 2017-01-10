Whitehorse mayor’s lesson in turban tying, Bhangra dancing goes viral

A video of a Yukon mayor learning to wear a Sikh turban and dance Bhangra has gone viral.

A seven-minute video posted online Friday starring Whitehorse Mayor Dan Curtis has already garnered more than a million views.

In it, resident Gurdeep Pandher instructs the mayor in the art of folding a turban before the pair show off Indian dance moves on the floor of city hall.

Afterwards, Curtis thanks Pandher for his lessons and asks him to declare Whitehorse a “diverse, wonderful and beautiful community.”

Pandher was born in a Punjabi village in India and moved to Canada in 2006.

He became a Canadian citizen five years later.

WATCH: A video showing Whitehorse’s mayor wearing a turban and learning a Punjabi dance is going viral for its message of inclusivity. Resident and dance teacher Gurdeep Pandher, asked the mayor to participate in the dance, to teach people about diversity in Canada’s North. Reid Fiest Reports.