Martin Luther King III and Mark Messier coming to Lethbridge

The Greatness in Leadership conference is becoming a must-see event for not just people in Lethbridge, but across Alberta. The conference is entering its third year in 2017 and is set to draw two more big-name guest speakers.

Event organizers announced Tuesday that Martin Luther King III and Mark Messier will be keynote speakers at the event on March 7.

The son of Martin Luther King Jr. is also a human rights advocate.

Messier is a six-time Stanley Cup Champion, sits third place on the all-time scoring list and is a Hockey Hall of Famer.

“Bringing in Martin Luther King III in honour of Martin Luther King Jr., that covered off (our theme of) ‘I have a dream,” Greatness in Leadership organizer Ryan Miller said. “When we take a look at celebrating being Canadian, celebrating a difference maker and celebrating our wonderful national game, as well, there’s no better leader in professional sports than Mark Messier.”

Tickets for the latest Greatness in Leadership event go on sale on Jan. 16.

The management development day is designed to inspire and motivate, but the hope is also to make the city more of a destination.

“Can we do this in Lethbridge?” Miller said. “Many people leave to Calgary or Toronto or Las Vegas—to the States for professional development. We really set the vision to have this in our backyard.”

Previous keynote speakers for the event include Wayne Gretzky, Buzz Aldrin and Chris Hadfield.