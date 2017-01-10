Anjou mayor blames City of Montreal for snow removal delays: ‘They’re dropping the ball’

While Montreal’s last snow storm came more than 10 days ago, the borough of Anjou is still feeling snowed in.

Anjou’s borough mayor argues that’s because the borough is not in charge of snow removal operations anymore, that’s now Montreal’s job.

According to Luis Miranda, they’re not cleaning fast enough.

“Sidewalks are a mess, we’re not doing it properly,” Miranda said. “All the streets are more or less frozen in and they’re announcing another 10 centimetres tonight.”

Last winter, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre unveiled a new centralized snow removal policy, in which the central city decides when snow removal operations begin for all 19 boroughs.

But Miranda doesn’t think the policy is working.

“They’re dropping the ball,” he said. “Back off from this and let the boroughs do their job as we used to before.”

People in Anjou seem to agree. Some resident believe snow removal was quicker and more efficient when the borough was in charge.

“I think we have to be separate and do our own job and that’s it,” said an Anjou resident.

No one from the City of Montreal was available for an interview, but in a statement, the city accused Anjou’s mayor of making false statements.

The city claimed Anjou was one of the first boroughs to have its snow cleared this month.