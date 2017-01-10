Bella the cat rescued after getting pinned by garage door

A cat in Louisiana was rescued after the feline somehow managed to get pinned at the top of a garage door.

According to a statement from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Mike Scott responded to a call to for an “animal being stuck in a residence” on Dec. 29.

“A cat had been stuck between a garage door of a residence and the wall,” Scott was quoted as saying in the release. “Never in all of my years was I prepared to encounter what I saw upon my arrival.”

A photo from the scene shows the hind legs of a grey and white cat and its tail apparently squished between the closed garage door and framework of the residence. The feline’s front left paw is also seen peeking out from the top of the door.

According to the sheriff’s office, neighbours and some constructions workers were already attempting to free the cat when Scott arrived.

The homeowner was not at the residence at the time of the rescue effort.

With the help of the neighbours, the group managed to remove the upper molding around the garage door to free the cat, according to the sheriff’s statement.

The house owner returned only to find police officers and neighbours gathered in the yard. According to the statement, Scott informed the unnamed homeowner of the situation that unfolded while he was away.

“Oh my God, Bella,” the resident said on learning about his cat’s predicament.

According to police, the neighbourhood is a tight-knit community following devastating flooding in August. The homeowner said he was out getting some lumber to make some repairs after his home was once again flooded. The man suspects Bella was sleeping on the garage door and didn’t notice when he was leaving to fetch the wood.

Apparently Bella didn’t appear to be injured as a result of getting pinned in the garage door.

“I am not much of a cat person, but no one wants to see an animal suffer,” Scott said in the statement. “After losing so much from the flood, I was happy that I could save the homeowner’s cat. Thank God for miracles and good neighbours.”