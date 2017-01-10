New Halifax armoury in Willow Park receives $66M in federal funding

Halifax’s long-awaited new armoury is a step closer to completion after the federal government committed $66 million on Tuesday for the new location at Willow Park.

Three units of the Canadian Armed Forces – the 36 Service Battalion, 36 Signal Regiment and 33 Field Ambulance – will use the new facility that was announced by Halifax MP Andy Fillmore on behalf of Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan.

Those who will be housed at the new building are currently stationed at the 117-year-old North Park Street Armoury. The 36 Service Battalion is situated in three existing buildings at Willow Park that will be demolished.

Two other reserve units, The Princess Louise Fusiliers and The Halifax Rifles, in addition to two army cadet corps, are also stationed at the old armoury and will remain there after the new facility is built.

Col. Shawn Hale, commander of 36 Canadian Brigade Group, said the new building is needed.

“The old building for the service battalion is quite old and rundown at this point in time,” Hale told Global News. “It’s outlived its usefulness and the trade for service battalion has changed quite a bit over the years in terms of the vehicles that they service and the equipment they use. So we needed a new building here for the sake of readiness.”

The old armoury played major roles in the Boer War, the First World War, the Halifax Explosion and the Second World War. It was declared a federal heritage building 26 years ago.

Sajjan said in a release he recognizes the need for up-to-date facilities.

“As a former reservist myself, I know that a well-trained and well-supported Reserve Force is key to our ability to meet current and future security and defence needs at home and abroad,” Sajjan said. “The new Willow Park Armoury will ensure local Army Reserve units have the facilities they need to work and train, now and well into the future.”

Fillmore also announced $21 million to help restore the old armoury, upgrade various naval jetties at the Halifax Dockyard and pave the Shearwater airfield.

Construction of the new armoury is expected to be complete by fall 2018.