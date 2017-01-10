Canada
January 10, 2017 8:45 am

Quebec suspends private refugee sponsorship

By Global News

Quebec immigration minster Kathleen Weil announced the province is suspending private refugee sponsorship starting Jan. 27.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
A A

Quebec immigration Minister Kathleen Weil has announced the temporary suspension of private refugee sponsorship.

The suspension takes effect  Jan. 27.

In a press release, the ministry said it is already processing 10,000 applications; 7,500 of them are for Syrian refugees.

Community groups and individuals considering private sponsorship will have until Jan. 26 but the government warns that applications may not be approved until 2019.

Quebec is expected to accept between 4,050 and 4,400 privately sponsored refugees in 2017.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Immigration
immigration Minister Kathleen Weil
Kathleen Weil
private refugee sponsorship
Quebec
refugee application
Suspension
Syrian Refugees

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News