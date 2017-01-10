Quebec suspends private refugee sponsorship

Quebec immigration Minister Kathleen Weil has announced the temporary suspension of private refugee sponsorship.

The suspension takes effect Jan. 27.

In a press release, the ministry said it is already processing 10,000 applications; 7,500 of them are for Syrian refugees.

Community groups and individuals considering private sponsorship will have until Jan. 26 but the government warns that applications may not be approved until 2019.

Quebec is expected to accept between 4,050 and 4,400 privately sponsored refugees in 2017.