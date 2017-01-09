WATCH: Dashcam footage shows perils of winter driving on Highway 1 through Fraser Canyon

Residents of B.C.’s south coast who think their travels have been bad due to wintry road conditions should check out dashcam footage from a truck driver travelling through the Fraser Canyon.

Commercial trucker Clayton Brown drives one of the most dangerous routes in the province every day — Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon.

During a recent trip, he shot dashcam video that illustrates just how tough it is to get down the narrow highway.

In the video, Brown can be seen passing plenty of broken-down vehicles as well as a number of cars that have spun out of control.