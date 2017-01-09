Penticton Fire Department eyes new marine rescue boat

The Penticton Fire Department is launching a new fundraising campaign in an effort to purchase a potentially life-saving marine rescue vessel.

Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson said the current 17-foot inflatable zodiac is almost thirty years old and on its last legs.

“It has done its job but with the increased use and the complexities we’re seeing in the lake now with the winds and the big lakes that we’re on, especially Okanagan Lake, we’ve had challenges with this zodiac,” Watkinson said.

Last year the fire department revamped its marine rescue program and purchased two personal watercraft to respond to emergencies on Skaha Lake and down the Penticton River Channel.

But now the fire chief has his eyes set on something bigger– and better– for Okanagan Lake.

“The new boat is going to be a 24-foot hull rescue boat that will be able to deal with any weather condition on Okanagan Lake,” Watkinson said.

The new rescue vessel will cost $180,000.

The majority of the cost is covered by city resources and private donations.

But the department is still $30,000 short.

Penticton Mayor Andrew Jakubeit said he hopes the gap can be bridged so taxpayers aren’t shelling out more.

“We do have an infrastructure deficit, there is lots of need and the demand is higher than what we have cash for so we have to prioritize,” he said.

Watkinson is also hopeful.

He said it could be the difference between life and death.

“This will dramatically reduce our response time and I really do believe it is a life-saving measure,” he said.

Watkinson said they need to raise the cash by February in order to purchase the vessel and get it in service by this summer.