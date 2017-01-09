Police hunt for suspect after Orlando cop fatally shot outside a Walmart

A man wanted for killing his former girlfriend fatally shot an Orlando, Florida, police officer on Monday, authorities said, prompting a manhunt and causing area schools to be put on lockdown as a precaution.

Law enforcement officials were searching for a suspect identified as Markeith Loyd, 41, who was considered armed and dangerous.

“We are bringing this dirt bag to justice,” Orlando Police Chief John Mina said at a news conference.

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

The slain officer, identified as Master Sergeant Debra Clayton, was responding to a reported sighting of the suspect.

Loyd fled the shooting scene outside a Walmart and fired at a deputy who tried to the stop him, authorities said. The deputy was unharmed.

An Orange County deputy taking part in the manhunt also was killed on Monday when a vehicle struck the deputy’s motorcycle, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have been trying to capture Loyd in connection with the December murder of a pregnant woman, the Orange County Sheriff’s office said.

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, wkd dayshift patrol, will be missed beyond words. She always had a smile/high five 4 every/kid she came across. pic.twitter.com/XUp1Z2RcFY Story continues below — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

According to online jail record, Loyd also had been booked in October in Orange County on charges including burglary, attempted carjacking and violation of a pretrial release.

Clayton, a 17-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department, died at a hospital, the department said.

“The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today,” the department said on its Twitter feed, which also showed a video of officers escorting a U.S. flag-draped gurney. “One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words.”

Orange County Public Schools said in a tweet 17 schools had been placed on lockdown, adding: “All students & staff are safe.”