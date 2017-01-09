US man beaten unconscious by suspect wearing Angry Birds costume in Toronto: police

Police are searching for a suspect who was dressed in an Angry Birds costume after an American man was beaten unconscious and seriously injured when he made a “harmless comment” in downtown Toronto just before Halloween last year.

Toronto police said a 24-year-old man was walking eastbound with friends in the Queen Street West and Peter Street area on Oct. 30 around 2:30 a.m. when they were approached by the man in the costume.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said the man made a “harmless comment” on the costume, which is when police said the suspect “suddenly turned around” and began to assault the man, knocking him to the ground unconscious.

The suspect continuously punched and kicked the man while he was on the ground, police said, causing him to suffer serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Sidhu said although his injuries weren’t life threatening, the man is still recovering from serious head injuries from the alleged attack.

The suspect is described by police as standing 5’10” and 6’0″ tall, but no other description was available due to the victim being knocked unconscious.

Sidhu said investigators were not able to recover any surveillance video from the area, but added there were several people in the area at the time of the assault.

Angry Birds is a popular mobile phone game by Finnish company Rovio Entertainment, which features a variety of colourful birds attempting to protect their eggs from green pigs.

Anyone with information or video of the assault is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).