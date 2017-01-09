Book ‘Magelica’s Voyage’ aims to change the world, one kid at a time

When Louise Courey Nadeau created Magelica’s Voyage, a children’s book series, she wanted to empower kids to follow their dreams.

“I think today, more than ever, you need to feel good about who you are,” Nadeau said.

“[We want to] change the world, one kid at a time.”

Magelica’s Voyage, now in its third book, is the story of a fairy born from sapphire-coloured eggs.

Not knowing where she is from, she wanders through a fantasy world trying to find out who her parents are, all while making friends along the way.

Nadeau insists Magelica’s Voyage is a story that can resonate with all kids.

“It was created for girls, but there was gentleman last week who read it with his two sons,” Nadeau said.

“He told me that ‘we read the first book and [the kids] wouldn’t let me go, they made me read the second book.”

