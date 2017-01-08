Canada
January 8, 2017 7:10 pm
Updated: January 8, 2017 7:17 pm

Nunavut hit by magnitude 5.8 earthquake: reports

By Staff Reuters

A view of Resolute Bay, a 200-person Inuit community on Cornwall Island, in April, 2006.

(Photo by Alex Morales/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A A

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck in Nunavut territory, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on Sunday.

The quake, originally measured at magnitude 6.4, hit at a depth of 11.8 miles (19 km) and was centered 55 miles (89 km) southeast of Resolute in the thinly populated territory, the USGS said.

Earthquakes Canada also confirmed the detection of a seismic event.

There are no reports of deaths or casualties at this time.

More to follow…

Global News

© 2017 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
Canada earthquake
earthquake Nunavut
Nunavut
Nunavut earthquake

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News