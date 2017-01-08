Nunavut hit by magnitude 5.8 earthquake: reports

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck in Nunavut territory, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on Sunday.

The quake, originally measured at magnitude 6.4, hit at a depth of 11.8 miles (19 km) and was centered 55 miles (89 km) southeast of Resolute in the thinly populated territory, the USGS said.

Earthquakes Canada also confirmed the detection of a seismic event.

Automatic detection of seismic event: magnitude 5.9 – 8 Jan 17:47 CST – RESOLUTE, NU region — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) January 8, 2017

There are no reports of deaths or casualties at this time.

More to follow…