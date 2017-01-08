Barbegazi winter festival kicks off year of celebrations for Montreal’s 375th anniversary
When it comes to having fun, it takes more than a deep freeze to ward off a bunch of hardy Montrealers.
Thousands showed up Saturday and Sunday to take part in the Barbegazi festival at the Ilot Clark for the first of two fun-filled weekends.
Barbegazi, which means frozen beard– from the French barbe glacée– is an outdoor festival focused on winter sports and activities–some more well-known than others.
Participants can learn how to snowskate — which is akin to skateboarding but without the wheels — or test their speed and agility on a frozen obstacle course.
Other challenges include the Christmas tree toss, woodcutting and arm wrestling.
The festival, kicked off what will be a year of celebrations to mark Montreal’s 375th anniversary.
If you missed it this weekend you can still get in on the fun Jan. 13 to Jan. 15.
