Barbegazi winter festival kicks off year of celebrations for Montreal’s 375th anniversary

When it comes to having fun, it takes more than a deep freeze to ward off a bunch of hardy Montrealers.

Event organizer says in the first 2 days, well over 6,000 people visited the festival. pic.twitter.com/QgeXQGHrXQ — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) January 8, 2017

Thousands showed up Saturday and Sunday to take part in the Barbegazi festival at the Ilot Clark for the first of two fun-filled weekends.

Barbegazi, which means frozen beard– from the French barbe glacée– is an outdoor festival focused on winter sports and activities–some more well-known than others.

Participants can learn how to snowskate — which is akin to skateboarding but without the wheels — or test their speed and agility on a frozen obstacle course.

Other challenges include the Christmas tree toss, woodcutting and arm wrestling.

The festival has a number of outdoor winter challenges like wood sawing, skateboarding in the snow – all for free. pic.twitter.com/wiWCFbprsh — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) January 8, 2017

The festival, kicked off what will be a year of celebrations to mark Montreal’s 375th anniversary.

#BarbegaziFest is underway – first event of Montreal's 375th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/72tz1z5979 — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) January 8, 2017

If you missed it this weekend you can still get in on the fun Jan. 13 to Jan. 15.