Canada
January 7, 2017 9:17 am
Updated: January 7, 2017 9:22 am

1 winner for $60 million Lotto Max jackpot, 22 tickets win Maxmillions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Global News
A A

TORONTO – The whopping $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw was claimed by a single ticket sold in Quebec.

The unofficial winning numbers were 10, 13, 18, 19, 38, 47 and 48 with the bonus number being 42.

The unofficial winning numbers for Encore were: 0577586.

There were also 42 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs and 18 of them were won by tickets purchased across the country.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 13 will be approximately $34 million.

Story continues below
Global News

A total of 22 winning Maxmillions tickets were sold – 14 of them are worth $1 million each and the other eight $500,000 each.

The unofficial Maxmillions numbers are:

01 02 15 25 26 34 42
01 02 20 22 25 42 46
01 03 04 08 19 36 43
01 06 12 25 27 35 36
01 23 34 38 39 40 46
02 03 17 24 29 31 46
02 04 05 20 24 40 42
02 05 08 14 22 27 34
02 07 28 30 36 40 41
03 04 15 23 32 39 44
03 07 11 16 21 41 42
03 07 17 24 38 43 47
03 14 25 38 40 41 46
03 17 26 28 29 31 46
04 11 15 18 33 36 39
04 11 29 33 38 39 47
04 14 23 34 38 40 46
04 15 17 20 25 38 40
04 22 27 33 35 43 44
04 23 24 29 40 42 47
05 11 14 39 41 43 47
05 13 15 27 38 41 47
06 07 18 24 34 38 42
06 11 25 35 43 47 49
06 12 18 19 32 44 47
07 09 12 15 24 33 38
07 10 13 38 43 45 48
07 17 18 25 27 31 48
08 09 21 22 36 38 44
08 12 14 17 22 31 46
08 12 14 18 19 31 44
08 12 16 17 28 43 45
09 11 17 32 37 41 48
10 20 22 23 30 46 47
10 23 29 33 37 39 48
11 12 15 25 33 47 49
12 24 32 35 45 47 49
13 16 20 28 39 40 43
13 22 27 30 37 42 47
13 31 33 34 37 39 40
14 20 21 26 28 34 37
19 21 25 32 37 44 49

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Lottery
lottery canada
lottery numbers
lottery numbers canada
Lottery results
Lottery Results Canada
Lotto Max
lotto max number
lotto max numbers
lotto numbers
lotto results
lotto results canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News