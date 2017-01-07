1 winner for $60 million Lotto Max jackpot, 22 tickets win Maxmillions

TORONTO – The whopping $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw was claimed by a single ticket sold in Quebec.

The unofficial winning numbers were 10, 13, 18, 19, 38, 47 and 48 with the bonus number being 42.

The unofficial winning numbers for Encore were: 0577586.

There were also 42 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs and 18 of them were won by tickets purchased across the country.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 13 will be approximately $34 million.

A total of 22 winning Maxmillions tickets were sold – 14 of them are worth $1 million each and the other eight $500,000 each.

The unofficial Maxmillions numbers are:

01 02 15 25 26 34 42

01 02 20 22 25 42 46

01 03 04 08 19 36 43

01 06 12 25 27 35 36

01 23 34 38 39 40 46

02 03 17 24 29 31 46

02 04 05 20 24 40 42

02 05 08 14 22 27 34

02 07 28 30 36 40 41

03 04 15 23 32 39 44

03 07 11 16 21 41 42

03 07 17 24 38 43 47

03 14 25 38 40 41 46

03 17 26 28 29 31 46

04 11 15 18 33 36 39

04 11 29 33 38 39 47

04 14 23 34 38 40 46

04 15 17 20 25 38 40

04 22 27 33 35 43 44

04 23 24 29 40 42 47

05 11 14 39 41 43 47

05 13 15 27 38 41 47

06 07 18 24 34 38 42

06 11 25 35 43 47 49

06 12 18 19 32 44 47

07 09 12 15 24 33 38

07 10 13 38 43 45 48

07 17 18 25 27 31 48

08 09 21 22 36 38 44

08 12 14 17 22 31 46

08 12 14 18 19 31 44

08 12 16 17 28 43 45

09 11 17 32 37 41 48

10 20 22 23 30 46 47

10 23 29 33 37 39 48

11 12 15 25 33 47 49

12 24 32 35 45 47 49

13 16 20 28 39 40 43

13 22 27 30 37 42 47

13 31 33 34 37 39 40

14 20 21 26 28 34 37

19 21 25 32 37 44 49