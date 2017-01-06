Record high real estate sales last year in Kelowna area

Sales slowed late in the year, but for the central Okanagan’s real estate market, 2016 was still a record breaker.

The number of homes sold and the average price reached new heights.

Almost 6700 housing units were sold in the Kelowna area in 2016, up 24 per cent from 2015.

In December, the average price of a single family home in the central Okanagan reached $618,000.

That’s up more than 20 per cent from a year earlier.

And the total value of all housing sales in the area in 2016 also a broke a record at $3 billion, 300 million.

That’s up 41 per cent from 2015.