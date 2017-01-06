Alberta ‘knees together’ judge responds: he’s ‘been educated,’ shouldn’t be removed from bench

An Alberta judge who asked a sexual assault complainant why she couldn’t just keep her knees together responded Friday to a Canadian Judicial Council committee’s recommendation that he should lose his job with an argument from his lawyer that education would be better than “harsh punishment.”

“If a man with Justice Camp’s character cannot recalibrate his worldview through education, it is difficult to imagine who could,” reads the submission on his behalf. “Concentrating exclusively on his misconduct and ignoring his rehabilitation, remorse and sincere efforts to learn discounts the possibility for anyone of meaningful evolution on issues of gender bias and sexual stereotypes.”

The submission, signed by his lawyer Frank Addario, suggests “education has a better track record of promoting social change than harsh punishment.”

“Here, the Judge is a good candidate for continued service, because of his antecedents and efforts since the misconduct.

“Justice Camp has remedied the knowledge deficit that led to his misconduct through education. He has demonstrated remorse. He did not make wilfully sexist comments. He has been educated. He would be an asset to the bench. A sanction short of removal would promote education and rehabilitation in line with the Council’s stated values and simultaneously denounce Justice Camp’s conduct.”

The Canadian Judicial Council said it will review Camp’s document in the next two weeks and then make a recommendation on Camp’s future to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

That is expected to take about a month.

Court transcripts show Robin Camp had called the complainant “the accused” throughout the trial in question and told her “pain and sex sometimes go together.”

Camp acquitted Alexander Wager in the 2014 trial, but the verdict was overturned on appeal and a new trial was ordered. Testimony in the retrial wrapped up in November.

“We conclude that Justice Camp’s conduct … was so manifestly and profoundly destructive of the concept of the impartiality, integrity and independence of the judicial role that public confidence is sufficiently undermined to render the judge incapable of executing the judicial office,” the committee said in its unanimous recommendation.

At a hearing earlier in 2016, Camp apologized for what he called his rude and insulting attitude toward the then-19-year-old woman when he was a provincial court judge in Calgary.

“I was not the good judge I thought I was,” Camp said at the time. “Canadians deserve more from their judges.”

With files from The Canadian Press