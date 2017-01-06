The accomplishments to come out of Winnipeg in 2016

WINNIPEG — Although 2016 may have been a terrible year for some, there is still a lot of good to come out of it, especially in our own backyard.

Local Indigenous leader, Michael Champagne decided to compile a list of positive accomplishments that happened in Winnipeg’s inner city last year.

“I was looking around on social media… and hearing conversations people were having, and there were a lot of things about how 2016 was such a bad year,” Champagne said.

“Inevitably we also will be receiving police statics on crime and other things… and we are measuring negative things.The frustration for us in the community is there so many positive things that happen in the city that don’t get measured.”

Champagne then added up the accomplishments from 14 different grassroots movements in Winnipeg’s inner city.

For example, Winnipeg’s Bear Clan patrolled the city’s streets 260 times last year. The grassroots initiative has grown into an organization that boasts close to 400 members, and has opened chapters in five different provinces.

There were also more than 60 Drag the Red water and land searches, a volunteer group dedicated to finding missing and murdered Indigenous women.

“All of these initiatives that come out of the village [inner city]… I really wanted to take a moment and look at 2016 and give them a pat on the back, and let Winnipeggers know these things happen on a regular basis.”

Detailed list