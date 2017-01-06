Crime
2 Canadians accused of importing fentanyl into Bermuda

Police in Bermuda have charged two Canadians with importing fentanyl into the country following a medical emergency in Dec. 2016.

The Bermuda Police Service confirmed to Global News that Jacqueline Robinson, 25, and Craig Lawrence, 35, were arrested on suspicion of importing the drug after the pair were hospitalized on Dec. 20 after a “medical emergency” at the Hamilton Princess hotel.

Bermuda Police Service spokesperson Robin Simmons II said in an email that the Canadians appeared in a Hamilton courtroom on Thursday.

Robinson was charged with importing a controlled drug while Lawrence was charged with importing a controlled drug and possession with intent to supply.

Police said the Canadians did not enter a plea.

The pair was remanded into custody until their next court appearance on Feb. 1.

Police said in a Dec. 22 statement that a 25-year-old woman was in stable condition in an intensive care unit as a result of the medical emergency at the hotel, while a 35-year-old man was recovering in a general ward and was receiving treatment stemming from the same medical incident.

