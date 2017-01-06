Longueuil police officer injured after suspect rams cruiser

A Longueuil police officer was seriously injured Friday morning, after a crash on Highway 116 in Saint-Hubert.

Police were attempting to intercept a vehicle on the highway, near the the intersection of Edouard Boulevard at around 5 a.m. ET, when the suspect fled and hit a police cruiser.

One officer was rushed to hospital with serious upper body injuries. A second officer was taken to hospital as a preventative measure, according to Melanie Mercille, spokesperson for Longueuil police.

After the collision, the suspect was arrested and is being detained for questioning.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

Eastbound Highway 116 is closed in direction of Mont-Saint-Bruno for the investigation.