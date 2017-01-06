WATCH: Victoria police release video of donation jar theft

Victoria police are searching for two possible suspects after a thief allegedly ran off with a student’s donation jar on Dec. 30, 2016.

The student, who is also a golfer, was fundraising for a golf tour in Scotland this year outside a store in the 900-block of Yates Street. At around 3:15 p.m., the student went inside to warm up and their father stayed at the donation table.

It was then that a man dressed in all black allegedly walked up to the table, took the donation jar full of money and ran away. The father tried racing after him but could not keep up.

Another man dressed in all grey is suspected of being an accomplice in the robbery.

Police said one of the men had apparently approached the table earlier in the afternoon asking what they were raising money for.

Officers at the scene were unable to locate either man but kindly replaced the money the young golfer had raised.

Surveillance video of the incident has been released and police are hoping the public can help identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.