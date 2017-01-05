East Vancouver
January 5, 2017 7:25 pm
Updated: January 5, 2017 8:03 pm

One dead, five in hospital after East Vancouver house fire

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News
Ryan Stelting
A A

Vancouver Fire Rescue is putting out a two-alarm house fire in East Vancouver.

Crews were called to the scene at 3124 Nootka St. at around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, and authorities say multiple patients are now being treated for burns.

Five people were transported to hospital and one person, who fire chief John McKearney says is young, has died. The house was home to a family of six.

McKearney said they received calls about an explosion on the house’s main floor, which could possibly be the cause of the blaze.

 

East Vancouver house fire East Vancouver house fire East Vancouver house fire East Vancouver house fire East Vancouver house fire East Vancouver house fire

More to come…

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
East Vancouver
Fire
Nootka Street
Vancouver fire
Vancouver Fire Rescue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News