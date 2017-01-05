One dead, five in hospital after East Vancouver house fire

Vancouver Fire Rescue is putting out a two-alarm house fire in East Vancouver.

Crews were called to the scene at 3124 Nootka St. at around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, and authorities say multiple patients are now being treated for burns.

Five people were transported to hospital and one person, who fire chief John McKearney says is young, has died. The house was home to a family of six.

McKearney said they received calls about an explosion on the house’s main floor, which could possibly be the cause of the blaze.

