CBSA seizes fentanyl, anabolic steroids after lengthy investigation

Anabolic steroids, prescription drugs and fentanyl pills were seized as the result of a nearly three-year investigation into anabolic steroid smuggling and a drug distribution ring in the Lower Mainland.

Matthew Allan Anderson of Maple Ridge, Kailea Elizabeth Ridsdale of Pitt Meadows and Brian David John McEathron of Mission have been charged with smuggling and possession of unlawfully imported goods under the Customs Act and importation and possession for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

McEathron is facing a criminal charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl; Anderson for the production of anabolic steroids. Criminal charges were also laid for the unsafe storage of firearms against McEathron and Anderson.

On Nov. 25, officers from the Canadian Border Services Agency Criminal Investigations Section in the Lower Mainland Area executed search warrants and arrested Anderson, Ridsdale and McEathron.

This investigation began all the way in March 2014 after border services officers noted multiple shipments containing anabolic steroids and other import controlled substances at the CBSA Vancouver International Mail Centre and Vancouver International Airport.

An estimated 1,800 capsules, including 321 fentanyl pills, and over 33 kilograms of raw powder and 22 litres of liquid containing steroids and other import-controlled substances were seized in the investigation.

All three of the accused appeared in court in December and have been released on bail.

Their next court appearance is on Jan. 20.