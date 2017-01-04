Ontario driver crashes into traffic pole, blows 6 times over legal alcohol limit: police

Police say a member of the public followed an “extremely impaired driver” who allegedly smashed into a traffic light pole and drove erratically into oncoming traffic in Windsor, Ont., before blowing almost six times over the legal limit.

Windsor police responded to a report of a Silver Dodge Ram pickup truck colliding with the pole, knocking it onto the roadway, around 8 p.m. at 1925 Division Rd. on Tuesday.

Police said a citizen had witnessed the truck smash into the pole and drive off in an “erratic manner,” adding that the driver was “at times weaving into oncoming traffic.”

The unidentified member of the public then contacted police, followed the driver and provided police with updates on his location.

Police said the truck then pulled off the road into a parking lot on Provincial Road, but not before driving over a curb and hitting a fire route sign.

Officers arrived on scene and found an “extremely impaired driver” behind the wheel of the truck. He was arrested and taken to police headquarters where police said he registered close to six times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

The man was then taken to a local hospital due to his “dangerous level of impairment” but was cleared and returned to police headquarters to face charges.

The unidentified 50-year-old Windsor driver has been charged with impaired driving, exceeding a breath test and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext 4000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).