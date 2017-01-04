Heavy snow, rain snap dry spell in parts of Pakistan

The first rain and snow of the winter in Pakistan has ended a months-long dry spell that has caused breathing problems and water shortages.

Heavy snow fell in the town of Murree, about 50 kilometres from the capital Islamabad, on Wednesday, prompting many local residents to rush outside to spend time in the cold weather.

More rain and snow is expected this week, which would help to replenish depleted reservoirs.

The unusual four-month long dry spell has raised fears of a food shortage across the country.

Pakistan’s agriculture sector contributes about 25 per cent to the country’s annual gross domestic product.