Jobs that will see big pay increases in 2017

Some jobs are set to make big salary gains in 2017, and not surprisingly, many of them are in tech. But the creatives types can also breathe easy.

Salaries in the technology and creative fields are expected to increase 3.2 per cent and 3.1 per cent respectively in 2017, according to salary projections from staffing firm Robert Half.

At the top of the list for salary growth:

Interaction designer, with a projected 6.5 per cent increase in salary from 2016, User experience designer, with 6 per cent projected growth, Systems security administrator, 5.8 per cent projected growth.

Jobs in the creative field also cracked the list for greatest growth in 2017. Copywriter salaries took the fifth spot, expected to grow by 5.4 per cent year-over-year. Graphic design salaries came eighth, projected to see a 4.9 per cent jump.

Companies are investing in digital initiatives, using innovative and interactive advertising to attract new customers, said Nima Mirpourian, branch manager of Robert Half Technology.

“There’s no shortage of the demand in tech and creative,” said Mirpourian.

And many candidates are blending the two skill sets, he added.

Workers these days tend to hold 15 different jobs over their careers, according to an analysis of 7,000,000 work histories found in the Workopolis resumes database.

But before you make that leap, do your research.

“Network, go to user groups, trade association meetings. Find out what a typical day is like in the field that you’re interested in, as well as skills that employers are looking for,” said Mirpourian.

Even if you’re not switching careers, keeping your resume fresh with new skills is always an asset.

“That continued learning aspect … for a professional in general, is now more than important than ever to stand out from the competition.”