January 4, 2017 10:11 am
Updated: January 4, 2017 10:29 am

Vancouver home sales drop 5.6 per cent in 2016

By Staff The Canadian Press

A real estate sold sign is shown outside a house in Vancouver, Tuesday, Jan.3, 2017. The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver will release home sales figures for December and all of 2016 later today, wrapping up a tumultuous year in one of the country's most widely watched housing markets.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VANCOUVER – The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales dropped 5.6 per cent last year compared with 2015.

The board says the MLS Home Price Index composite benchmark price for all residential properties in Metro Vancouver fell to $897,600 in December, a 17.8 per cent slide from the same month the previous year.

The figures wrap up a tumultuous year in one of the country’s most watched housing markets.

Residential property sales in the city started the year off strong, sometimes hitting record highs.

But partway through the year the market started to cool, with sales and eventually prices declining.

A number of measures have been implemented in an effort to address home affordability concerns in Vancouver, including a 15 per cent tax for foreign buyers and a tax on homes left vacant.

