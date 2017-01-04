Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie agree to seal their children’s records in ongoing custody case

Despite their ongoing custody battle, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have managed to agree on one thing: to have their children’s records kept private.

On Wednesday, Pitt’s legal team reportedly filed documents requesting that the Los Angeles Superior Court judge keep all records pertaining to the couple’s six children sealed as a means of maintaining some level of privacy during the case.

According to TMZ, Jolie has agreed with her husband’s request, but claims he has ulterior motives for keeping their children’s affairs out of the public eye. Documents filed by Jolie’s attorney Laura Wasser reportedly claim that Pitt filed the documents because he is “terrified that the public will learn the truth.”

The document reportedly reads, “There is little doubt that [Pitt] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse.”

Pitt and Jolie’s custody battle continues after an alleged altercation took place between Pitt and his 15-year-old son Maddox on a plane back in September. The couple have remained estranged ever since, with Jolie reportedly spending New Year’s alone with her children in Colorado.