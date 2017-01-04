Mariah Carey ‘mortified’ over New Year’s Eve performance

RELATED: Jenny McCarthy, Whoopi Goldberg trash Mariah Carey

The Emotions singer didn’t address the finger-pointing directly, but said she’ll be wary of trusting third parties for live TV shows in the future. “It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future,” she adds. “But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.”

And despite the negative press, Carey said she’s received a lot of support. “My true fans have been so supportive and I am so appreciative of them and everybody in the media that came out to support me after the fact, because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve,” she says.

RELATED: Mariah Carey on her New Year’s Eve performance: ‘s**t happens’

Carey also discussed her new reality series Mariah’s World and hopes her audience enjoys it as much as she does. “I hope that fans love it as much as I do and are having a good time watching it,” she reveals. “And that they can see that we really went there and gave them a candid look into Mariah’s World. We held nothing back.”