Mariah Carey ‘mortified’ over New Year’s Eve performance
A few days removed from her New Year’s Eve performance and subsequent fallout, Mariah Carey is speaking out.
The iconic singer sat down with Entertainment Weekly for a one-on-one and praised the late Dick Clark, whose production company Dick Clark Productions has been accused of sabotaging Carey’s performance by the singer’s reps. “All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business,” Carey said.
Adding: “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”
RELATED: Jenny McCarthy, Whoopi Goldberg trash Mariah Carey
The Emotions singer didn’t address the finger-pointing directly, but said she’ll be wary of trusting third parties for live TV shows in the future. “It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future,” she adds. “But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.”
And despite the negative press, Carey said she’s received a lot of support. “My true fans have been so supportive and I am so appreciative of them and everybody in the media that came out to support me after the fact, because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve,” she says.
RELATED: Mariah Carey on her New Year’s Eve performance: ‘s**t happens’
Carey also discussed her new reality series Mariah’s World and hopes her audience enjoys it as much as she does. “I hope that fans love it as much as I do and are having a good time watching it,” she reveals. “And that they can see that we really went there and gave them a candid look into Mariah’s World. We held nothing back.”
Capping off the interview, Carey looked ahead: “I’m excited about my upcoming tour with Lionel Richie, who everybody loves, and I am doing so many of my hits for the fans and a few surprises too. It will be a great night to come see us with great music; beautiful ballads and so much love and fun.”
© 2017 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments