Strong winds lead to power outages in Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island

It was a windy night in parts of Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island on Tuesday with many areas hit by lengthy power outages.

The wind picked up late in the night, sending snow blowing off roofs.

At one point, close to 2,600 BC Hydro customers were in the dark. Most of the outages have now been dealt with.

Several trees came down as well and some roads are blocked. In Surrey, Fraser Highway is still closed from 96th Avenue to 140th Street after trees came down on the road two days ago.