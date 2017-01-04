Canada
Woman injured in house fire in Hudson

Ambulances were called to a home on Main Street in Hudson after a fire broke out early Wednesday Jan. 4, 2017.

Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
Firefighters were at the scene of a fire in Hudson Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out at around 6:10 a.m. ET in a home located at 70 Main St., near Montée Mason.

All three people inside the home were able to escape.

One woman was injured as she left the home, but according to Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Ingrid Asselin, she didn’t suffer any burns.

Main Street was closed to traffic as crews battled the blaze.

A neighbouring residence was evacuated as a safety precaution.

Asselin said the home was heavily damaged but the cause of the fire is not yet known.

