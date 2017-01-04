TTC exploring ways to catch drivers not stopping at open streetcar doors

Toronto city councillor Mike Layton says its time for the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) to start installing cameras on streetcars to tag vehicles zipping by open doors.

A tweet posted by Layton on Tuesday called on the TTC to take action because “horn blast doesn’t seem to deter.”

Can @TTChelps install cameras on streetcars to tag vehicles going past open doors? @bradTTC @JoshColle Horn blast doesn't seem to deter. — Mike Layton (@m_layton) January 3, 2017

TTC spokesman Brad Ross said the transit agency is already exploring the technology behind capturing licence plate numbers but that the idea is still being studied.

“I don’t have a timeline yet, but staff will report back to the TTC board on feasibility, including what kind of technology exists and how it would be applied,” Ross said in an e-mail to Global News.

READ MORE: New TTC streetcars could be delayed again, missing 2019 deadline

There’s still no word on the cost to implement the plan and what routes will be targeted.

The TTC said the proposal will likely require a provincial regulation change.

Under the provincial Highway Traffic Act, drivers who pass an open streetcar door can face a $110 fine and up to three demerit points.