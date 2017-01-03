bc storm
January 3, 2017 8:55 pm
Updated: January 3, 2017 9:00 pm

Vancouver fire halls to give away free salt to residents

A woman pushes a stroller on an ice-covered street in Vancouver, Tuesday, Jan.3, 2017. An unusual bout of snowy winter weather has confounded residents of southern British Columbia, resulting in unplowed streets, icy sidewalks and grumbling residents who have to drive or walk in the chaos.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Ten Vancouver fire halls are giving away free salt to residents looking to de-ice sidewalks and driveways.

Starting Wednesday, residents can get up to two free buckets of salt from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents are asked to bring their own bucket and shovel to the fire hall and consider donating to a local charity in exchange for the free salt.

The 10 fire halls that will have free salt for Vancouver residents are:

– Fire Hall #3 – 2801 Quebec St.
– Fire Hall #4 – 1475 W. 10th Ave.
– Fire Hall #7 – 1090 Haro St.
– Fire Hall #12 – 2460 Balaclava St.
– Fire Hall #13 – 4013 Prince Albert St.
– Fire Hall #14 – 2804 Venables St.
– Fire Hall #15 – 3003 E. 22nd Ave.
– Fire Hall #17 – 7070 Knight St.
– Fire Hall #19 – 4396 W. 12th Ave.
– Fire Hall #22 – 1005 W. 59th Ave.

Report an error
