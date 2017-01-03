Vancouver fire halls to give away free salt to residents

Ten Vancouver fire halls are giving away free salt to residents looking to de-ice sidewalks and driveways.

Starting Wednesday, residents can get up to two free buckets of salt from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents are asked to bring their own bucket and shovel to the fire hall and consider donating to a local charity in exchange for the free salt.

The 10 fire halls that will have free salt for Vancouver residents are:

– Fire Hall #3 – 2801 Quebec St.

– Fire Hall #4 – 1475 W. 10th Ave.

– Fire Hall #7 – 1090 Haro St.

– Fire Hall #12 – 2460 Balaclava St.

– Fire Hall #13 – 4013 Prince Albert St.

– Fire Hall #14 – 2804 Venables St.

– Fire Hall #15 – 3003 E. 22nd Ave.

– Fire Hall #17 – 7070 Knight St.

– Fire Hall #19 – 4396 W. 12th Ave.

– Fire Hall #22 – 1005 W. 59th Ave.