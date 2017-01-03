Wildrose nixes NDP call to sack electricity critic over climate change denials

Alberta’s NDP says the Opposition needs to sack one of its critics for refusing to acknowledge the reality of climate change.

Wildrose critic Don MacIntyre, speaking to reporters this week on the new carbon tax, said that the science is not settled on that topic.

NDP caucus member Shaye Anderson says MacIntyre has made similar comments in the past, and says his denials undermine his effectiveness as critic for electricity and renewables.

Wildrose whip Jason Nixon says MacIntyre isn’t going anywhere.

Nixon says if the NDP is looking to sack people, they should look to the government front benchers, including those who brought in the carbon tax in the first place.

The Wildrose has promised to repeal the tax, saying it is hurting Albertans at a time when thousands are losing their jobs due to low oil prices.

