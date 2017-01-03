Massage therapist charged after Whitby, Ont., woman allegedly touched inappropriately
WHITBY, Ont. – A massage therapist has been charged after allegedly touching a client in an inappropriate way.
Durham regional police say a 55-year-old Whitby, Ont., woman alleges a male massage therapist touched her inappropriately several times during an appointment on Dec. 11.
She reported the incident to police several days later.
A 51-year-old Locust Hill, Ont., man has been charged with sexual assault.
Investigators say the suspect – Robert Newey – works at various spa locations in Whitby and they want to ensure there are no other alleged victims.
Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to police.
