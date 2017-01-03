United Airlines baggage worker spends flight trapped in cargo hold

WASHINGTON -United Airlines says it is investigating after a vendor employee was found unharmed in an aircraft’s cargo hold following a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Washington Dulles International Airport.

The airline said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that United Express flight 6060 operated by Mesa Airlines landed safely at Dulles on Sunday.

The statement says once at the gate, an employee of the airline’s ground handling vendor was found in the cargo area. The employee wasn’t identified.

The flight reached a cruising altitude of 27,000 feet and a speed of more than 750 kph.

“They accidentally locked him in the cargo area.”

United confirmed to WBTV that the employee was unharmed and refused medical attention after the plane landed.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority directed questions to United.