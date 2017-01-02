Canada
January 2, 2017 10:46 pm
Updated: January 2, 2017 11:17 pm

Milton Ont. woman identified as Canadian killed in Turkey nightclub attack

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A mother of two has been identified as the Canadian killed at a Turkish nightclub on New Year's Eve.

A A

The Canadian woman killed in the attack on a Turkish nightclub on New Year’s Eve has been identified as Alaa Al-Muhandis.

The Milton, Ont. native was travelling overseas on a “vacation/business trip” when the attack occurred, her husband Asal Ahmed confirmed in a statement.

“Alaa was an outgoing, optimistic and loving person, she was the proud mother of two lovely kids, and a wonderful wife,” Ahmed said of his wife.

WATCH: Turkish police raids house in connection with gun attack on Turkey nightclub


Story continues below
Global News

He said she had been vacationing in Jordan before heading to Turkey with friends for New Year’s Eve. She was to return home to Canada shortly thereafter.

“Friends and family are in total shock for their great loss and ask for privacy and respect at this devastating time while we mourn,” he said.

READ MORE: Canadian among 39 killed in Turkey nightclub shooting

Al-Muhandis was one of 39 people killed, most of them foreign tourists, when a gunman opened fire in a popular Istanbul nightclub during New Year’s celebrations.

WATCH: Istanbul nightclub attack: New surveillance video shows moments before deadly attack

In a Facebook post Monday, Conservative leadership candidate and Milton MP Lisa Raitt expressed condolences to Al-Muhandis’s family and neighbours.

Raitt wrote that “we never think that something like this can happen to us in Milton.”

Late Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed a Canadian was killed in the attack that also left as many as 70 others wounded.

With files from Canadian Press

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alaa Al-Muhandis
ISIS
Islamic State
istanbul attack
Istanbul nightclub attack
Istanbul nightclub shooting
Istanbul shooting
new years attack
night club attack
Turkey Attack
turkey new years
Turkey Nightclub Attack
Turkish nightclub attack

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News