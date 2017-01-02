World
January 2, 2017 3:26 pm
Updated: January 2, 2017 3:48 pm

Hundreds evacuated as heavy rain triggers floods in Bolivia

By Reuters Reuters

WATCH: Floods ravage through a small community in Bolivia on Dec. 31.

A A

Hundreds of Bolivians in the small community of Caracoles, 248 km from the capital city of La Paz, were evacuated on Dec. 31 after heavy floods and mudslides destroyed 85 houses.

Authorities declared a state of emergency and civil defence officials converged on the area to help people leave.

READ MORE: Looking back at Alberta’s wildest weather moments of 2016

Rain triggered the heavy flooding which overflowed a dam used at the mine.

According to media, the flood waters destroyed the dynamite storage area before continuing to flood the miners’ community.

It was not clear if the muddy water rushing down the streets is contaminated.

The Molinos and Villa El Carmen mining centres were most affected.

Authorities have provided the victims with food, tents and bedding.

Global News

© 2017 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
Bolivia Floods
Bolivia Mudslides
Bolivia Natural Disaster
Caracoles
Flood Bolivia Dam
Mudslides Caracoles
Natural disasters

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News