Canadian tourist dies during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Thailand: reports

A Canadian man drowned on New Year’s Eve at Haad Rin beach in Thailand, according to reports.

Global Affairs confirmed to Global News that a Canadian died, but isn’t releasing any other information citing privacy concerns.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the Canadian who passed away in Thailand. Canadian officials have reached out to the family and are providing consular assistance during this difficult time,” spokesperson Austin Jean said in an email.

The Bangkok Post reports that 26-year-old Canadian and another woman, who’s nationality isn’t know, went into the water during a swimming ban due to high waves.

The woman was injured and sent to a nearby hospital.

The Post said the drowning was reported during the countdown on New Year’s Eve, while there were high waves in the Gulf of Thailand.

Haad Rin beach is on the island of Koh Phangnan, in the Southern part of Thailand.