Here’s what you need to know about the St. Ives Apricot Scrub lawsuit

You’ve seen it on store shelves: St. Ives Apricot Scrub, which promises smooth, soft skin. But two U.S. women launched a lawsuit, alleging the exfoliator’s crushed walnut shells damage the skin and even speed up the aging process.

The $5 million lawsuit against Unilever, the makers of the scrub, may have potential to expand into a class action case, U.S reports suggest.

“St. Ives is unfit to be sold or used as a facial scrub,” plaintiffs Kaylee Browning and Sarah Basile said in documents, according to Top Class Actions.

“The product is completely worthless.”

They’re relying on comment from skin care experts to prop up their claims. In a 2015 New York Magazine article, a dermatologist said the scrub is “too abrasive for the face’s thin skin,” while another dermatologist said it was like “using sandpaper on your face.”

A third expert said the scrub causes “micro-tears” in the skin, increasing risk of inflammation, irritation and sensitivity to pollution and sun damage.

Keep in mind, other experts in the piece said that the product helps with cell growth and collagen production.

Right now, the two women are pushing for a U.S. nationwide class action lawsuit for any consumers who bought the product. They’re also pushing for lawsuits in their home states of California and New York, according to the report.

“As a general practice, we do not comment on pending litigation. We can say that for over 30 years, consumers have loved and trusted the St. Ives brand to refresh and revitalize their skin. We are proud to be America’s top facial scrub brand and stand by our dermatologist-tested formula,” Unilever told TODAY in a statement.

