UBCO apartment evacuated because of fire

An apartment building at UBCO was evacuated early Monday as the result of a fire.

The fire was reported at around 12 a.m. in a unit at Discovery Avenue at UBCO.

“First in Engine reported smoke and sprinkler activation in a second floor unit at this location,” Platoon Captain Kelly Stephens said.

He said the cause of the fire was bedding and a mattress placed against a baseboard heater, and added that fire sprinklers had doused the fire before it could spread.

The lone occupant of the unit managed to escape unharmed.

Water damage was contained to the second floor unit and six units below.

All affected students have been allowed to return to their units.