Video shows Vancouver residents playing ice hockey on city streets

ABOVE: A group of Vancouver residents held an impromptu hockey game on a street near John Oliver Secondary School on Sunday.

A group of Vancouver residents took advantage of the icy road conditions on Sunday, starting an impromptu hockey game.

The ice on the road near John Oliver Secondary School, at St. George Street and East 41 Avenue, was thick enough it tempted everyone to lace up their skates and enjoy the winter weather.

Resident Joanna Wen took some video of the game and shared it with Global News.

She said if conditions remain the same then they will be back out again on Monday.

 

