New Year’s stabbing in downtown Montreal leaves 1 injured

A 24-year-old man is recovering in hospital after police say he was stabbed in the upper body and sustained serious injuries.

Officers responded to the Ste-Cécile and St-Jacques streets area in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough around 2:45 p.m. ET Sunday.

Preliminary reports indicate that a fight broke out between two groups inside a bar at the intersection and spilled out onto the streets, where the victim was assaulted.

“He was stabbed with a sharp object,” Montreal police (SPVM) spokesman, Manuel Couture said. “Even though the victim has an important injury, there should be no danger for his life.”

The suspect fled the area before police arrived at the scene.

Police said investigators will be meeting with the victim as soon as his health allows and confirmed he is known to police.