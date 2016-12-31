Chris Hadfield reminds us of all the good things that happened in 2016

Thanks to what seemed like an endless stream of celebrity deaths and political upheavals, some of us can’t wait for 2016 to come to an end.

A recent survey found that three in 10 Canadians thought that 2016 was worse than other years. The last 12 months haven’t snuffed out all optimism, however, as the same poll found a majority of Canadians think things will be better in 2017.

Among those wearing rose-coloured glasses is Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian to command the International Space Station.

Hadfield took to Twitter on New Year’s Eve to remind us that, for all the celebrity deaths and bipartisan bickering, plenty of good things happened over the last 365 days.

“With celebrity death and elections taking the media by the nose, it’s easy to forget that this year saw a great many positives,” Hadfield tweeted.

He went on to list more than 40 “good news” stories from 2016. Among them, the recent peace agreement between FARC rebels and the Colombian government, the development of an Ebola vaccine by Canadian researchers and the eradication of measles from the Americas. Hadfield also points out that world hunger “has reached its lowest point in 25 years.”

Leave it to Hadfield, a man who spent time staring down at the earth from the ISS, to give us a sense of the bigger picture.

1. The Colombian government and FARC rebels committed to a lasting peace, ending a war that killed or displaced over 7 million people. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

3. The Giant Panda, arguably the world’s second cutest panda, has official been removed from the endangered species list. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

5. Tiger numbers around the world are on the rise for the first time in 100 years, with plans to double by 2022. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

7. The number of veterans in the US who are homeless has halved in the past half-decade, with a nearly 20% drop in 2016. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

9. Air travel continue to get safer, and 2016 saw the second fewest per capita deaths in aviation of any year on record. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

11. Measles has been eradicated from the Americas. A 22 year vaccination campaign has led to the elimination of the historic virus. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

13. China has announced a firm date for the end of the ivory trade, as public opinion is becoming more staunchly environmentalist. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

15. Costa Rica’s entire electrical grid ran on renewable energy for over half the year, and their capacity continues to grow. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

17. The ozone layer has shown that through tackling a problem head on, the world can stem environmental disasters, together. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

19. An Ebola vaccine was developed by Canadian researchers with 100% efficacy. Humans eradicated horror, together. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

21. 2016 saw the designation of more than 40 new marine sanctuaries in 20 countries, covering an area larger than the United States. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

23. This also includes the largest marine reserve in history, created in Antarctica via an unprecedented agreement by 24 nations. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

25. Major diseases are in decline. The US saw a 50% mortality drop in colon cancer; lower heart disease, osteoporosis and dementia. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

27. World hunger has reached its lowest point in 25 years, and with poverty levels dropping worldwide, seems likely to continue. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

29. Fossil fuel emissions flatlined in 2016, with the Paris agreement becoming the fastest UN treaty to become international law. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

31. One third of Dutch prison cells are empty as the crime rate shrank by more than 25% in the last eight years, continuing to drop. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

33. Science, economics, and environmentalism saw a reversal in the overfishing trends of the United States this year. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

35. Israel now produces 55% of its freshwater, turning what is one of the driest countries on earth into an agricultural heartland. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

37. People pouring ice on their head amusingly provided the ALS foundation with enough funding to isolate a genetic cause of the disease. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

39. Grizzlies, arguable the least enjoyable animal to meet while swimming, no longer require federal protection in US national parks. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

41. 2016 was the most charitable year in American history. China’s donations have increased more than ten times since a decade ago. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

43. Individual Canadians were so welcoming that the country set a world standard for how to privately sponsor and resettle refugees. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016

45. SpaceX made history by landing a rocket upright after returning from space, potentially opening a new era of space exploration. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) December 31, 2016