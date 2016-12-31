2016 new years eve
December 31, 2016 11:41 am

Donald Trump sends New Year wishes to all, even his ‘many enemies’

By Staff The Associated Press
A A

PALM BEACH, Fla. – President-elect Donald Trump has an unusual New Year’s message for his Twitter followers.

He is wishing a “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly.”

Trump adds, “they just don’t know what to do,” ending his message with the word, “Love!”

The president-elect will be spending his New Year’s Eve at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s praise of Vladimir Putin could signal a new day for US policy

He’ll be throwing a private party that is expected to draw hundreds of guests, including action star Sylvester Stallone.

Global News

© 2016 The Canadian Press

Report an error
2016 new years eve
Donald Trump
donald trump twitter
donald trump's enemies
New Year's
New Year's Eve

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News