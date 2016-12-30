Giant statue of Donald Trump as a rooster goes up in China

A giant egg-shaped statue of a rooster dressed as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has been erected in front of a shopping mall in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, ahead of the start of the Year of the Rooster.

The statue’s designer drew inspiration from Trump’s iconic hairstyle and hand gestures, local media has said.

It has now become the N1 ArtWalk Mall’s mascot, the deputy director of the mall’s planning department, Cao Mingliang, told CNN, adding that a series of the statue-related products will be available for sale in the future.

Photos and videos of the rooster have been widely shared on social media in China. Local resident Qi Junqing filmed the statue and shared the video with Reuters.

The Lunar New Year of the Rooster falls on January 28, 2017, just over a week after Trump is sworn in as the new U.S. president on January 20.