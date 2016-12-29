Winnipeg Transit fares to be increased January 2017
A A
WINNIPEG — The annual Winnipeg Transit fee increase will go into effect on Jan.1 2017, according to a city release Thursday.
Full and Handi-Transit cash fares are being raised five cents from $2.65 to $2.70. Reduced and senior rates will now be $2.20.
Any 2016 bus tickets will still be accepted until March 31, 2017.
Breakdown of fare options
- 24 hour pass
- Full – $8.70
- Youth – $6.05
- Senior – $4.35
- 3 day pass
- Full – $17.65
- Youth – $12.30
- Senior – $8.85
- 5 day pass
- Full – $21.15
- Youth – $14.75
- Senior – $10.60
- 7 day pass
- Full – $23.50
- Youth – $16.40
- Senior – $11.75
- 14 day pass
- Full – $43.50
- Youth – $30.35
- Senior – $21.75
- 21 day pass
- Full – $64.65
- Youth – $45.10
- Senior – $32.35
- 28 day pass
- Full – $83.45
- Youth – $58.25
- Senior – $45.25
- Monthly pass
- Full – $90.50
- Youth – $63.15
- Senior – $45.25
© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments