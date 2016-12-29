Bus
December 29, 2016 5:24 pm

Winnipeg Transit fares to be increased January 2017

By Global News
Tamara Forlanski / Global News
WINNIPEG — The annual Winnipeg Transit fee increase will go into effect on Jan.1 2017, according to a city release Thursday.

Full and Handi-Transit cash fares are being raised five cents from $2.65 to $2.70. Reduced and senior rates will now be $2.20.

Any 2016 bus tickets will still be accepted until March 31, 2017.

Breakdown of fare options

  • 24 hour pass
    • Full – $8.70
    • Youth – $6.05
    • Senior – $4.35
  • 3 day pass
    • Full – $17.65
    • Youth – $12.30
    • Senior – $8.85
  • 5 day pass
    • Full – $21.15
    • Youth – $14.75
    • Senior – $10.60
  • 7 day pass
    • Full – $23.50
    • Youth – $16.40
    • Senior – $11.75
  • 14 day pass
    • Full – $43.50
    • Youth – $30.35
    • Senior – $21.75
  • 21 day pass
    • Full – $64.65
    • Youth – $45.10
    • Senior – $32.35
  • 28 day pass
    • Full – $83.45
    • Youth – $58.25
    • Senior – $45.25
  • Monthly pass
    • Full – $90.50
    • Youth – $63.15
    • Senior – $45.25
