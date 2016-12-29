BC NDP candidate withdraws from race due to ‘sexism and harassment’

A Vancouver Island woman who was running to be a BC NDP candidate in the upcoming election has now withdrawn from the race citing sexism and harassment.

In a Facebook post, Georgia Collins, who was running to become the Cowichan Valley BC NDP candidate, says she wishes she could say her decision to withdraw is “unrelated to sexism and harassment” that she experienced during her campaign but that would not be the truth.

Collins also states she was disappointed by the “party’s capacity to respond to such concerns.”

Collins does not elaborate in her post about what happened to prompt her decision to withdraw.

She thanks everyone who supported her and chose to speak out about their own experiences “despite pressure from people to stay silent and despite lawyers being marshalled to threaten expensive lawsuits.”

Collins says stepping away from the campaign is the best decision for her and her children.

See her full Facebook post below:

Global News has reached out to Collins and the BC NDP party for comment but have yet to hear back.