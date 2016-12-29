‘Time to Die!’: Baltimore Police release body cam footage of officer-involved shooting

The Baltimore Police Department released dramatic body camera footage Wednesday of an officer involved shooting of a topless man with a knife shouting “Time to die!”

According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance call at an apartment in northwest Baltimore just before 11:00 PM on December 23rd.

Officers knocked on the door of the apartment they say placed the original call, at which point the situation rapidly escalated.

As captured on one officer’s body camera, a topless man carrying a large knife opens the door screaming “Time to die!” as the officers recoil.

Shortly after, one of the officers, identified as Officer Remmers, a 7-year-veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department, fires his gun at the man. His first name is being withheld in according with Baltimore PD policy.

According to police, the shot struck the man in the upper body. He was rushed to Sinai Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In a later press release, police identified the man as 48-year-old Bryant Junious Palmer. He was later charged with three counts of first-degree assault and related charges.

The Baltimore County Police Department Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident in according with Baltimore Police Department procedure.